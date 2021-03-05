Swelling after COVID-19 shots may cause cancer false alarms

(AP) — Anyone getting a mammogram or other cancer check soon after a COVID-19 vaccine should alert doctors, to prevent false alarms from a side effect.

That’s advice from cancer experts and radiologists.

Sometimes lymph nodes, especially in the armpit, swell after the vaccinations.

It’s a normal reaction by the immune system but one that might be mistaken for cancer if it shows up on a mammogram or other scan.

A panel of cancer experts say you shouldn’t delay getting a coronavirus vaccine — or any urgent cancer check-ups.

But tell the radiologist before any scan if you’ve been recently vaccinated.