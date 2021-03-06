Gloria Burrows

1944 – 2021

Gloria June Godwin Burrows, age 76, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of John R. Burrows, departed this life Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Gloria was born March 11, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Alva Ray Godwin and Lillian Ophelia “Boots” Johnson Godwin.

She graduated from Collierville High School and was married August 19, 1962 to John R. Burrows.

She was a homemaker throughout her life and had been a resident of Moscow since 1995.

Gloria worked at Burrows Grocery Store in Fisherville and Trustmark Bank for ten years before her retirement in 2011.

She was a longtime member of Fisherville Baptist Church and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow for the last 25 years.

One of her favorite pastimes was quilting and special times with her family.

Mrs. Burrows is survived by her husband of 58 years, John R. Burrows of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Terry Shoaf (Eddie) of Moscow, TN and Lisa Wolfe (Tripp) of Knoxville, TN; two sons, Steve Burrows (Jesslyn) of Moscow, TN and Mike Burrows (Jammie) of Proctor, AR;

Two sisters, JoAnn Ginn of Memphis, TN and Janice Pleasants of Olive Branch, MS; her brother, Ray Godwin of Piperton, TN;

Thirteen grandchildren, Chace Burrows, Zachary Burrows, Hunter Shoaf, Daniel Shoaf, Jeffrey Parker, Jarrett Burrows, Erin Walker, Jacob Jenkins, Austin Wolfe, Caleb Burrows, Patrick Burrows, Eric Wolfe and Emily Holloway; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitations for Mrs. Burrows will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland and from 10 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Fisherville Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Fisherville Baptist Church with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fisherville Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Patrick Burrows, Jarrett Burrows, Caleb Burrows, Zachary Burrows, Austin Wolfe and Hunter Shoaf.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chace Burrows, Jeffrey Parker, Russell Holloway, Burch Walker, Daniel Shoaf, Eric Wolfe and Jacob Jenkins.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes, P.O. Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook here.