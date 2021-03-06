Local travel ball tournament returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local travel ball tournament is back in the Hub City.

Baseball players came from several states to enjoy the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex travel tournament after reopening the season despite COVID-19 restrictions.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex, operated by the city of Jackson is the southeast’s premier youth baseball facility. And after a long awaited year, the Sportsplex travel ball tournament is back for an anticipated spring season.

Executive Director for the city of Jackson tourism Lori Nunnery says this tournament is important because many people travel from other parts of the country to experience what the tournament and the Hub City have to offer. However for this season there are COVID-19 restrictions.

” You know, Madison County does have a mask mandate so that comes into play but there is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the fresh air,” said Nunnery.

With 17 lighted baseball fields on 70 acres, the complex offers the perfect destination for teams from any region and for the Spring 2021 season, 58 teams from across six states are registered for this event.

” Primarily they do have local teams play on those fields and practice but primarily this complex was built to attract travel teams to Jackson, ” said Nunnery.

Nunnery says among the 58 teams, one team traveled all the way from Michigan to compete in the tournament.

Nunnery also says social distancing is required not only by the participants but also the fans who come to watch.

If you missed Saturday’s opening round of the spring tournament there will be another one Sunday. First crack of the bat starts at 9 a.m.