Search ends for local missing child

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was good news today for one family, after an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier today, has been found safe.

Around 11:30 this morning, investigators were called to the area of Chester Levee Road in South Jackson for a report of a missing child, 11-year-old Logan Hampton.

Around 3 this afternoon, rescuers searching the area found Logan and they say he is safe.

“We sent multiple search teams out to search different locations and got a lot of calls from the community. And we just located him probably about 15 minutes ago on Lake Drive,” said Jackson Police Chief, Julian Wiser.

Chief Wiser also says the young boy was found safe and not harmed.