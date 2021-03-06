Tarp giveaway held to promote environmental safety

HENDERSON, Tenn. — People in one local town received a free gift in efforts to promote keeping the environment safe.

Keep Tennessee Beautiful sponsored its first free tarp giveaway held at West Tennessee Regional Recycling Hub in Henderson.

The goal of the event is to promote keeping litter off of roadways.

Two sizes of tarp were given for truck loads and trailer loads to keep litter from flying out of the truck beds and trailers and onto the roads.

“It’s important to keep our community beautiful and to keep trash out of our community. So that way everything looks clean and litter free because when people visit our community, you don’t want to see trash on the roadways or tires, mattresses, anything that flies out of a truck bed,” said Executive Director, Keep Chester County Beautiful, Amber Greene.

On Friday, Keep Chester County Beautiful will host a cleaning event, up to a three mile area of wetland and roadways in Chester County.