UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department has announced the missing juvenile, Logan Hampton has been located and is unharmed.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Per a social media post from the Jackson Police Department, a juvenile went missing earlier today in the area of Chester Levee and Harts Bridge Road.

Per the post, he is an 11-year-old white autistic male.

He has light colored hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with blue stripes, jeans, and brown boots per the post.

If anyone has any information or sees the young man, they are asked to please contact JPD at (731) 425-8430.