UPDATE: Pup P’s owner has been found

UPDATE: This pup’s owner has been found!

EARLIER STORY:

This week’s Pet of the Week Pup P, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together, is a little bit different than most weeks.

This sweet pup was lost during the snow around Feb 13.

The dog was found on Ridgecrest Road and Campbell Street and brought to STAT by a good Samaritan.

STAT is only looking for the owner and is not accepting applications for this pup.

If you believe that this is your dog please message the Saving the Animals Together Facebook page.

In order to claim the dog, you must provide evidence of ownership and be able to correctly identify the gender.

For more information on this sweet pup or any other available dogs please call Saving the Animals Together at (731) 313-7828, or visit their website.