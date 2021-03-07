Local couple hosts pandemic friendly bridal shower

BELLS, Tenn. –A Crockett County couple put a twist to their bridal shower.

Katy Moore and Jamye Freeman were surrounded by family and friends during a socially distanced drive-through bridal shower.

Cars drove past while dropping off their bridal gifts. The drivers were also given treats to take with them.

The couple said due to COVID-19, this is something they wanted to do to stay connected to friends and family.

“We wanted to have a drive-through shower because with the pandemic going on, we wanted to have a shower, but have it in a safe environment. So people can just drive by drop off the gift, and we can still have a wedding shower,” said bride Katy Moore.

The bridal shower was decorated nicely for everyone to enjoy while outside in the great weather.