TN Dept. of Agriculture’s Div. of Forestry issues burn permit reminder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry has issued a reminder that burn permits are required through May 15 for most counties in Tennessee.

As the weather is warming up and the ice and snow has melted, many people are ready to get out and start working in their yards.

Per a release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry, many people need to remember the dangers of open burning and take needed precautions, as well as obtain required permits.

According to the news release, “Debris burning can be a good tool for residents to clean up their yards, farms, and rural properties of vegetative waste,” State Forester David Arnold said. “We encourage all residents to use caution while conducting a burn. Free burn permits can quickly be obtained online any day, and are our way of communicating with landowners when, where, and how to burn safely.”

Among materials allowed for open burns are leaves, twigs, tree limbs, yard trimmings, and other woody vegetation per the release.

The department says permits for such debris piles of any size burns are available online at no charge.

However per the release, larger burns, such as forestry or agricultural and land clearing, require calling the Division of Forestry for burn permits.

Per the release, that information can be found online at their website or obtained by calling the permit phone number Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

Those numbers are divided by counties and can be found here.

While permits allow burns, per the release, those are only issued when conditions are favorable for safe burns.

Also per the department, those living inside city limits may have additional restrictions, and are asked to contact their local municipality for more information.

Also according to the department’s release, while many materials are allowed for burns, a full list of materials that may not be burned can be found online at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation website.

The release also states that burning without a permit is a serious offense that can result in a fines or even up to 30 days in jail.

To report illegal burning call 1-888-891-8332.

For more information on open burning procedures, or obtaining permits, visit the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry website or call your local division number found here.