Travel ball participants share thoughts on new season

JACKSON, Tenn. —The spring season travel ball tournament wraps up after a long weekend at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.

WBBJ-7 had the chance to speak to some very excited team players and parents who are ready to take on a new season making new memories.

It’s the last day of the first round of travel ball for spring tournaments at the sportsplex.

It’s an exciting time for teams, coaches and parents.

“We’re super excited to be back. We’ve been training all year long and excited to be able to travel down here and play baseball again,” said coach for Hitz Elite, Robert Stevenson.

Hitz Elite traveled all the way from Michigan for this tournament. Coach Stevenson says he’s excited for things to get back to normal and continue travelling like before.

“Oh for sure. We’re excited to be down here and get everything back to normal. We are heading to Indiana in two weeks,” Stevenson said.

Parents of athletes say they are also glad to be back with a fresh start.

“It’s awesome. The weather is beautiful down here. We’re starting to feel like we’re getting a bit back to normal, so yeah. For sure,” said parent Gavin Atkins.

Atkins says he’s looking forward to attending his son’s games again.

“Watching the kids progress probably. And seeing where they’ve come from, from last year is probably my favorite thing to watch,” Atkins said.

For the players, being able to play with their teammates and friends is a win-win situation.

“It feels great. Getting to be with all your friends and have fun. Getting to play the sport and having fun while being a good sport and all that good stuff,” said players from Jackson Storm baseball team.

The Jackson Storm baseball team says the answer is simple when it comes to what they’re looking forward to this season.

“Winning a lot of games. We’re already 2 and 0,” said Jackson Storm players.

WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news wishes all the teams good luck as they continue travelling each weekend for future tournaments.