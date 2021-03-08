13-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Tennessee crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a 13-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed and killed a Tennessee man with vehicular homicide.

Nashville police said in a statement on Sunday that the boy was charged in juvenile court after being released from Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The statement says he was also charged with driving without a license and no proof of insurance.

Police say the teen was driving a Dodge Dart that crashed into a Dodge Charger on Friday, killing 71-year-old David Cheatham.

Police said the boy was fleeing the scene of another hit-and-run crash when the fatal wreck happened.