Additional death, 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 72-year-old man died March 7 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 196 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department confirmed another three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,949.
Those new patients range in age from 24-years-old to 58-years-old.
There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,518 (59.5%)
- 38301: 3,240 (29.6%)
- 38356: 187 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 201 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 229 (2.1%)
- 38392: 75 (0.7%)
- 38355: 31 (0.3%)
- 38362: 144 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 99 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,907 (26.5%)
- White: 4,764 (43.5%)
- Asian: 50 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 258 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,766 (25.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,107 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,762 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,411 (95.1%)
- Not recovered: 87 (0.8%)
- Better: 132 (1.2%)
- Unknown: 123 (1.1%)
- Deaths: 196 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 564 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,260 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,858 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,589 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,572 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,580 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,275 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 701 (6.4%)
- 80+: 449 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 101 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.