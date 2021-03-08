Explosive interview paints unflattering picture of life in royal household

LONDON (AP) — Britain and its royal family are absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide.

The couple gave a deeply unflattering depiction of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that at one point “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Meghan, who is biracial, said that when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”