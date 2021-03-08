FHU graduate John Law appointed as university’s vice chancellor

HENDERSON, Tenn. — John Law is joining Freed-Hardeman University as vice chancellor, according to a news release.

Law graduated from the university in 1989, and moved on to have a 32-year career with Farm Bureau Insurance, from which he retired from in 2020.

“John’s professional acumen caused him to rise quickly to the C-suite of Farm Bureau Insurance,” FHU President David R. Shannon said. “Because of his life of faith and his godly family, his church family asked him to serve as a shepherd. His commitment to Freed-Hardeman caused the board to ask him to join them as one of its youngest board members and later one of the youngest chairmen in Freed-Hardeman’s history.”

FHU says Law has been a member of the Board of Trustees since 1999, and he served as chairman from 2016 to 2019.