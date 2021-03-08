JMCSS school board reviews bonuses for teachers, school activities

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School board members went over important topics that affects not only students, but employees as well.

Throughout the session, members shed a light on diversity resolutions for JMCSS employees, saying how important it is to hire teachers and staff with a diverse background.

Superintendent Dr. Marlon King also mentioned activities they will be implementing for teachers and students.

“Full after-school care, long-term closures, needs for special population, mental health support and other necessary activities,” King said.

According to a news release from the school system, there will be two bonuses and a raise in the future for school employees.

The release mentions funding streams were identified to provide a raise and two bonuses for both certified and non-certified staff.

The school system has also received grants for students.

“It’s money that’s given back to the school system, and we decide where it’s best used,” King said.

In addition, board members discussed construction work that is being done to multiple schools.

Details on the raise is further coming. However, as far as bonuses, in the month of May certified staff will receive a $280 bonus and non-certified staff will get a $200 bonus.