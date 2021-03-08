Lyle Bucy

Bucy LyleLyle Bucy of Routon
89
Christian Care of McKenzie
Sunday, March 07, 2021
2:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Graveside at Foundry Hill Community of Christ Cemetery
Gary Collier
Foundry Hill Community of Christ Cemetery
None
July 9, 1931 in Henry County, Tennessee
Jeff Bucy, Chris Bucy, Bobby Wade
William Henry Bucy and Kennie Mae Sykes Bucy, both preceded
Joy Ross Bucy of Routon, TN; Married: October 26, 1962
Leigh Ann Wade of Paris, TN
Jeff (Cricket) Bucy of Paris, TN

Chris Bucy of Paris, TN
Bella Bucy and Ava Bucy
Shirley York and Bobbie Brown, both preceded
Len, Leon, Milton, Billy and James Bucy all five preceded
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including Sam Conger.
Mr. Bucy was a bus driver for the county school system 40 years and he was a self-employed painter for many years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force.
