Lyle Bucy
|Lyle Bucy of Routon
|89
|Christian Care of McKenzie
|Sunday, March 07, 2021
|2:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|Graveside at Foundry Hill Community of Christ Cemetery
|Gary Collier
|Foundry Hill Community of Christ Cemetery
|None
|July 9, 1931 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Jeff Bucy, Chris Bucy, Bobby Wade
|William Henry Bucy and Kennie Mae Sykes Bucy, both preceded
|Joy Ross Bucy of Routon, TN; Married: October 26, 1962
|Leigh Ann Wade of Paris, TN
|Jeff (Cricket) Bucy of Paris, TN
Chris Bucy of Paris, TN
|Bella Bucy and Ava Bucy
|Shirley York and Bobbie Brown, both preceded
|Len, Leon, Milton, Billy and James Bucy all five preceded
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including Sam Conger.
|Mr. Bucy was a bus driver for the county school system 40 years and he was a self-employed painter for many years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force.