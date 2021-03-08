Restrictions ease at local care facility as residents, staff get final vaccine dose

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nearly two months after the first doses went out to residents and staff at Elmcroft at Jackson, they’re wrapping up their third and final vaccination clinic. Now all but a handful of people at the facility are inoculated.

“We maybe had three associates that didn’t take the vaccine, and maybe three family members that didn’t take the vaccine, so that should be about everybody,” said executive director Thomas Owens.

One of the people reaping the benefits is Mr. Carl James, who we spoke with the last time we were here.

“It’s a relief,” James said. “It’s really a relief to know that it’s almost impossible for you to get it. I’m glad it’s over with. I’m glad [the vaccine] was out there for us.”

Staff say he has been walking around the facility, visiting with the other people who live and work there — something he couldn’t really do before he was vaccinated.

And now the goal is to make sure the people coming into the facility are vaccinated to keep these residents safe.

“One of my biggest concerns isn’t COVID being in the community, it’s coming in the community, so family members coming from out of state, people who are going to start vacationing and traveling, will they also get their vaccinations?” Owens questioned.

And it takes effort from people who don’t come into the building to help protect this community as well.

“That’s how it works,” Owens said. “You don’t want to have residents all get vaccinated then let the teenagers, 20-somethings, and 30-somethings not get vaccinated. It’s still required that we all protect each other.”

Owens says while they have eased some of the restrictions set in place at Elmcroft Jackson, everyone in the building is still required to wear a mask and socially distance when possible. And they still screen people who come in the building.