Tennessee Wildlife Federation to hold turkey hunt for beginners in Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is inviting parents and their kids to learn to hunt turkey.

The TWF will be hosting a hunt near Jackson, and will give new hunters the chance to be mentored by local guides, Federation staff and volunteer Hunt Masters, according to the release.

The hunt is a part of the Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy program, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on March 26, and continue to March 28 at 12 p.m., according to the TWF.

