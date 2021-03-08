Two fires under investigation in Gibson County

GIBSON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Fire Department is investigating two overnight fires.

1/2 Debris and smoke from a fire on Jim Jackson Road in Gibson County, Tennessee.

2/2 Officials say no one was injured, but the home on South Main Street was completely destroyed.



Fire officials say the first was reported on Jim Jackson Road outside Gibson. No one was injured in the fire fire, but it is being investigated as arson.

Fire officials are also investigating the cause of a fire on South Main Street in Gibson.

Investigators say that the fire started around 4 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, but the home was completely destroyed.

The cause of that fire also remains under investigation.