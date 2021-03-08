West Tennessee Healthcare holding vaccination event Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you qualify for a vaccine, but haven’t gotten one yet, Tuesday just might be your chance.

West Tennessee Healthcare is doing a vaccine event from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The event is open to those in groups 1a through 1c, and those 65 years or older. Registration is required, and can be done on the main West Tennessee Healthcare website.

And here’s the kicker — as of noon on Monday — they still had over 800 spots open.

Chief Compliance and Communications Officer Amy Garner wants to let you know what type of people might qualify in the newest group.

“If your BMI is more than 30, if you have hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, just about any type of chronic condition, you may qualify,” Garner said.

Their goal is to give out over 1,400 vaccines total.

This one will be Pfizer, so two shots are required, and they will be scheduled at the site.

Finally, they will have signs leading to the parking spots here at the hospital, and even if you park far away, they’ll have shuttles picking people up.

And as a final reminder, you must register in order to receive a vaccine. Do so at the West Tennessee Healthcare website.