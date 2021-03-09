Jackson officials reveal 200th bicentennial logo, events
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is celebrating a huge milestone in a big way.
The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission, Mayor Scott Conger, and Mayor Jimmy Harris unveiled the 200-year anniversary logo.
The columns represent the bridges over Forked Deer River. The bridge represents the history of the county as a transportation hub.
“Jackson has a rich history and the bicentennial offers us the opportunity to honor our roots while committing ourselves to make a positive impact for future generations,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
The bridge also represents connection.
Planning is underway for multiple events for the year-long celebration, including a kick-off birthday bash in August.
“The bicentennial is much more than a history lesson,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris. “Through stories of the past, the Bicentennial Commission will inspire and encourage others to play an integral part of shaping the future.”
- August 14, 2021 — Birthday Bash – kick off the start of the Bicentennial Year
- November 13, 2021 — Celebration of the 200th birthday of Madison County
- June 1, 2022 — Unveiling of the City of Jackson Time Capsule from 1972
- August 12, 2022 — 200 Voice Choir
- August 13, 2022 — Bicentennial Celebration Event: Parade and Concert