Jackson officials reveal 200th bicentennial logo, events

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is celebrating a huge milestone in a big way.

The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission, Mayor Scott Conger, and Mayor Jimmy Harris unveiled the 200-year anniversary logo.

The columns represent the bridges over Forked Deer River. The bridge represents the history of the county as a transportation hub.

“Jackson has a rich history and the bicentennial offers us the opportunity to honor our roots while committing ourselves to make a positive impact for future generations,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The bridge also represents connection.

Planning is underway for multiple events for the year-long celebration, including a kick-off birthday bash in August.

“The bicentennial is much more than a history lesson,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris. “Through stories of the past, the Bicentennial Commission will inspire and encourage others to play an integral part of shaping the future.”