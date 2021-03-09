Presentation shows $3 million in undocumented expenses between city, Jackson Generals

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson received a presentation by the Crone Law Firm on the relationship between the former city administration and the Jackson Baseball Club, known as the Jackson Generals.

According to a news release, the investigation found possible overpayments by the city, lack of proper oversight, and trade agreements between the two organizations.

The report shows about $3 million in undocumented expenses between 2012 and 2020, more than $15,000 in overpayments between 2015 and 2019, reimbursements for renovations and marketing, and additional financial concerns.

To read the full report, click here.

We’ll have more information coming up tonight on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.