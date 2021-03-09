United Way seeks donations for residents of Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee is collecting donations of bottled water for the residents of Jackson, Mississippi.

United Way says last month’s winter weather left behind a water crisis in the area.

To help, United Way asks residents bring bottled water to their location on 470 North Parkway in Jackson, Tennessee, anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 12.

“We never really think about our basic needs until we no longer have them,” said United Way President and CEO Matt Marshall. “Like United Way of the Capital Area, our mission is to ensure that every person has access to something as simple, yet essential, as water. We want to support the community residents in Jackson, Mississippi, and we hope others will partner with us as well.”

United Way says its goal is to collect 100 cases of water.

Donors can bring water during Friday’s drive-thru event, or leave donations in the foyer outside the main office doors anytime before Friday.

The water will be taken to Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, according to the release from United Way.

To provide a monetary donation directly to the Mississippi Food Network, visit msfoodnet.org.

For more information about the water donation event, email mmarshall@unitedway.tn.org.