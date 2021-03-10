Amerigroup donations benefit two West Tennessee organizations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Amerigroup and its Foundation donated more than $2.4 million in 2020 to community organizations, according to a news release.

The release says that money went toward providing healthcare access and personal protective equipment, addressing food insecurity, digital equity, transportation to healthcare services, educational resources, and virtual outreach programming.

Amerigroup says they are also providing support to several other organizations across the state, including two groups in West Tennessee.

The Rural Health Association of Tennessee in Decaturville received $20,000 for their workforce apprenticeship program, the release says. The program helps build relationships with rural healthcare facilities and educational institutions.

Habitat for Humanity in Jackson also received $15,000 for their aging in place program, which helps to repair homes for low-income individuals ages 60 and older in Madison and Haywood counties. The program includes roof replacement, accessibility improvements, mobility modifications, weatherization enhancements, and other home repair programs for older homeowners.