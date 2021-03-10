Fast Fiber Internet expanding in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — TEC has announced plans to bring Fast Fiber Internet to more areas of Benton County.

According to a news release, Big Sandy and Holladay are now eligible to receive internet following broadband accessibility grants provided by Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The $14.9 million grants will bridge the digital divide in rural Tennessee, the release says. TEC received $2 million to increase internet connectivity in Benton County, in addition to a $2.8 million investment, the release says.

TEC plans to construct more than 87 miles of fiber network to 883 businesses and residences, the release says.

