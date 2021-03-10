Jackson Generals to host remaining Lane College baseball games

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals have agreed to host the final games of Lane College’s 2021 baseball season at the Ballpark, according to a news release.

The release says those games are scheduled for March 13 and 14, March 27 and 28, April 14, and April 20.

Those games are all scheduled to start at noon.

The Generals are also finalizing special events for the spring and summer at the Ballpark, the release says.

The release says an announcement about the Generals’ 2021 baseball schedule is still pending due to COVID-19 uncertainties.