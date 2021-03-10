New housing development coming to Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A local city has big plans for growth in the near future.

It might not look like much now, but one field will eventually turn into one of the biggest additions to the City of Milan, in decades.

The site is over 40 acres, located on the south side of the city, off of Denton Fly Road. The plan is turn it into a new housing development.

“There’s about 100 to 120 upscale houses that will go onto this property here,” said Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley.

Mayor Beasley says, despite the pandemic, the city is still growing, and they need more houses.

“A lot of it has to do with our school system. I think we’re a welcoming community. I think we’re building a town both for our senior population and for the millennials,” the mayor said.

Proximity to Jackson and retail nearby also makes this area prime for new housing. It’s an welcome change because the site has not been used for 27 years.

“Houses on the front will be more like $200,000. As you move to the back of the property, the lots get larger, and those houses will probably be in the price range of $300,000,” Mayor Beasley said.

The project is seven phases, and the mayor expects the first few houses will come up in the next couple of months.

City leaders are encouraged by what they are witnessing.

“I think all the pieces of the puzzle are coming together for our city, and I think the next three years in Milan is going to be amazing with what all goes on,” Mayor Beasley said.

The site was originally supposed to be used for another industrial plant, but it was determined that it was too small for what most manufacturers required.