Henry County Medical Center to offer J&J, Moderna vaccine to group 1c

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is accepting appointments for those in group 1c, according to a news release.

This means those over the age of 18 with high-risk factors will be able to make an appointment for either the Johnson & Johnson or the Morderna vaccine, according to HCMC.

The center will hold two separate events next week:

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, March 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The medical center says you must make an appointment to attend these events.

To request to be added to the list to be contacted for an appointment, call (731) 644-3463.

The release says to leave a message with the your name, phone number, age, and vaccine type if no one answers.

You will need to wait for the medical center to contact you to be scheduled for an appointment, according to the release.