Lincoln Elementary hosts ‘Phenomenal Women’ program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local elementary school is celebrating Black History and Women’s History Months.

Lincoln Elementary School in Jackson hosted a virtual program called Phenomenal Women to celebrate women who made their mark on history.

Lincoln Elementary staff members Gertrude Copeland and Sylvia Neely-Bond directed the program.

They say the purpose is to show students that anything is possible.

“My main goal with the young ladies here at Lincoln: understand that they are just as phenomenal, and they can be whomever they want to be if they just strive for it,” Copeland said.

The program combines women of Lincoln Elementary with clips of women that changed history.

The students were able to be apart of the program with inspirational quotes.