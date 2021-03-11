Local VA distributes Johnson & Johnson vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — Johnson & Johnson vaccines have arrived in West Tennessee, and clinics aren’t wasting any time getting them out.

The Memphis VA Medical Center says they’ve distributed thousands of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

“We’re not turning anyone away. Our goal is to get a shot in the arm of a veteran of anyone who wants one,” said Kevin Freeman, chief of pharmacy services for Memphis VA Medical Center.

Now, moving to Jackson, with a new weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

“I think this will be a game-changer, not just for us but across the country in terms of a one-dose vaccine,” Freeman said.

The clinic is distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These veterans say they would have been happy with any of them, but this makes it a lot easier.

“I didn’t know they were giving the Johnson & Johnson, whichever one they were giving I was taking it,” said veteran Alvrod Merriweather.

“It’s a relief,” veteran Ricky Ellison said. “I’m not a big fan of shots. If they had given me a pill, I would have taken it. But, I’ll take the shot.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third option on the market, a one-shot dose that’s easier to store and distribute.

“When we first got our allocation, we knew this would be an easier vaccine to travel with,” Freeman said. “The requirements to store are a lot easier, and this would be a great way to reach out to rural veterans.”

And over the course of two days, the VA plans to inoculate up to five hundred veterans in West Tennessee.

“There is interest in vaccine, period. Whichever one we had available I have no doubt we would have had as many people sign up, so honestly it’s not come up which vaccine we’re using here,” Freeman said. “Our veterans have been overwhelmingly positive about getting the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The VA is one of the first clinics in Jackson to get the J&J vaccine. According to vaccinefinder.org, there’s a few other pharmacies distributing it.

To find out where you can get a vaccine in your area, just head on over to that website and search your zip code.