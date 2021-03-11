Ronnie Howard Clark age 77, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home in Bells, TN. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Dennis Renshaw officiating. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Ronnie was born in Crockett County, TN on December 9, 1943 to the late James Francis Clark and Blanche Nelson Clark. He was a member of the Cypress United Methodist Church and worked as a Supervisor for Porter Cable for over 30 years. He was also preceded in death by one brother: David Clark.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Mrs. Sue Carol Spraggins Clark; two sons: Ronnie Joe Clark and John Howard Clark; one brother: Herman Nelson Clark (Donna); one sister: Margaret Diane Clark all of Bells, TN; He leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Taylor Joe Clark (Maddie) of Alamo, TN and Adam Spencer Clark of Bells, TN.

Pallbearers serving are Walter Yearwood, Gene Permenter, Gary Spraggins, Greg Spraggins, Josh Jones and Chris Clark.