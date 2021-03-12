Additional death, 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

A 61-year-old man died March 10 due to complications caused by COVID-19, according to the health department.

A total of 198 Madison County residents have now died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,976.

Those patients range in age from 21-years-old to 70-years-old.

There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,528 (59.5%)

38301: 3,248 (29.6%)

38356: 188 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 201 (1.8%)

38343: 75 (0.7%)

38313: 230 (2.1%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 145 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 100 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,920 (26.6%)

White: 4,778 (43.5%)

Asian: 52 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 258 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,764 (25.2%)

Gender:

Female: 6,120 (55.8%)

Male: 4,777 (43.5%)

Unknown: 79 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,427 (95%)

Not recovered: 89 (0.8%)

Better: 134 (1.2%)

Unknown: 128 (1.2%)

Deaths: 198 (1.8%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 563 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,260 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,866 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,591 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,576 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,588 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,276 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 703 (6.4%)

80+: 452 (4.1%)

Unknown: 101 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.