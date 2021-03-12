Cheryl Ann Beaver, age 56, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday evening, March 6, 2021.

Cheryl was born August 16, 1964 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Deewitt and Sherry Caldwell Beaver. She was a member of Willow Oaks Pentecostal Holiness Church in Memphis and a homemaker throughout her life. Cheryl loved to listen to music and drink her Pepsi.

Ms. Beaver is survived by two daughters, Reta May Beaver of Memphis, TN and Cherry Lynn Tully of Memphis, TN; her son, Donald Wayne Fullar of Memphis, TN; her sister, Bessie Sides (Phillip) of Memphis, TN (formerly of Fayette County); and her grandson, Cameron Jacob Nash Beaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rocky Deewitt Beaver and her brother, Russell Blaine Beaver.

Funeral Services for Ms. Beaver will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Celebrant, Jennifer Tilghman, officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery – East in Memphis. A visitation for Ms. Beaver will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Christina Sides, Reta Beaver, Steven Sides, Chester King and Blaine Beaver.

