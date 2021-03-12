Jackson police chief recognizes horseback riders who found missing boy

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser presented two horseback riders with a letter and a Department Challenge Coin for their efforts in locating a missing child.

Following a combined effort from first responders and the community, David Cole and Michael Carter found 11-year-old Logan Cotton, who went missing from his Chester Levee Road residence on March 6.

Police say the two men were able to traverse challenging terrain while on their horses to locate Cotton.

“This agency is extremely grateful that Mr. Carter and Cole recognized the severity of the situation and availed themselves and their resources to locate Logan,” Chief Wiser said. “Their resources and timely decision of getting involved may have been the difference between Logan’s safe return and tragedy.”

Police also say they are grateful for all citizens who participated in the search.