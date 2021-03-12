Joseph Herold Walraven

Joseph Herold Walraven, age 46, resident of Williston, Tennessee and husband of Crissie Yarbrough Walraven, departed this life Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Joseph was born July 7, 1974 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rick Walraven and Deneal Bell Walraven. He attended school in Iowa and was employed as a concrete finisher for many years. He had been a resident of Williston for the past 17 years and was married February 25, 2005 to the former Crissie Yarbrough. Joseph enjoyed cooking, fishing and arrowhead hunting.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Crissie Walraven of Williston, TN; his daughter, Carleigh Walraven of Williston, TN; four sons, Trentin Walraven of Williston, TN, Leland Walraven of Williston, TN, Carson Walraven of Williston, TN and Eian Whitehorn of Bartlett, TN; his parents, Rick Walraven of Altoona, IA and Deneal Walraven of Sigourney, IA; two sisters, April Dumermuth of What Cheer, IA and Sharmin Koppes (Greg) of Cedar Falls, IA; three nieces, one nephew, three great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Services for Mr. Walraven will be held at a later date.

