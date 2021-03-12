United Way holds water fundraiser for residents of Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee is doing their part in lending a helping hand.

They partnered with United Way of the Capital Area in Jackson, Mississippi for a community water donation on Friday.

Jackson, Mississippi’s water system couldn’t handle last month’s winter storm. Freezing temperatures left 160,000 residents forced to boil tap water.

United Way of West Tennessee President and CEO Matthew Marshall says it’s times like this that make a difference and help you think about basic needs.

“You know when we think about basic needs of our community, some things as simple as having fresh water, we take that for granted until moments like this happen. So it has been so important for people to show up and be apart of the solution and help us from Jackson to Jackson,” Marshall said.

United Way wants to thank everyone for their donations.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to support Mississippi Food Network, click here.