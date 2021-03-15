Tennessee launches online document upload service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee driver services is adding the ability to upload documents to its list of online services.

Residents will now be able to upload required documents after entering the required information, according to a news release.

Officials say the service should cut down the time residents spend at the Driver Services Center.

“This new service will reduce the number of potential visits and cut down transaction time at the Driver Services Center with our staff by pre-vetting the customer’s uploaded documents,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “One of the biggest frustrations we see for customers visiting a Driver Services Center is finding out they don’t have the correct documents with them when they arrive.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services says approved documents will still need to be brought in for verification.