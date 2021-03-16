‘MyRide’ offers residents a lift to COVID-19 appointments

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is providing a tool to assist people in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

MyRide West Tennessee continues providing rides for those unable to do so on their own.

Most recently, they’ve taken on the task of providing rides to its members to get the vaccine.

Not only do they provide a ride to and from vaccine appointments, but they also set everything up online for the rider.

“We have some of our riders who are not able to make their appointments, so we are assisting them with making their appointment, so they’re calling us and we’re going online,” said MyRide West Tennessee Director Keita Cole. “Glenda is our coordinator for Madison County, and she’s going online and helping them find the type of vaccine that they want and then the location where they go and then she’s scheduling their appointments.”

Gwen Bell got her second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. She says she doesn’t know what she’d do without MyRide volunteers.

“I probably wouldn’t, or I’d have to depend on one of my children,” Bell said. “And they’re kind of, you know how kids are. They’re working and carrying on, so they don’t have a whole lot of time for momma.”

Bell says this was a long awaited prayer being answered.

“I remember the first time I ever heard it announced on TV — on the 12:00 news — that they were going to have this,” Bell said. “I was on the phone just as fast as I could get. This is what I’ve been waiting for.”

Cole says it means so much to be able to provide a service to so many individuals who can’t do so on their own.

“It is such a blessing. I feel like it’s a bigger blessing for me than it is for the riders because we get to see the joy that it brings to them, not only to get them the services they need, but to get them out, to get them social, to get them out in the community with something to look forward to,” Cole said.

Unfortunately for now, MyRide has been forced to create a waiting list for new members, as they still need volunteers at this time.

“We have a higher need for people that need the service than we do for people who are willing to drive, and we encourage people to do it. It’s a simple one ride a month is all we ask people to do. It’s very flexible for their schedule,” Cole said.

Cole says the organization is not only in need of volunteers, but funding as well. That’s because MyRide’s grant from the state is running out.

For information on how you can become a volunteer or donate, visit their website.