Bolivar residents share concerns over Wednesday’s severe weather

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Residents of Bolivar shared their thoughts on Wednesday’s severe weather threats.

“It’s kind of bad. I’m trying to get in and out of the rain. It’s supposed to be a tornado watch or something,” said resident Jameeka Bonner.

“It’s coming down pretty hard here. I’m kind of enjoying it because I hope I don’t go to school tomorrow. It’s raining very hard out here tonight,” resident Ulanda Hall said.

Residents say the potential for a possible tornado is even more frightening.

“Yeah I am. I’m kind of little scared of the thunder and lightning,” Bonner said.

“Yes, very because it was pretty bad coming from Jackson. I’m pretty much trying to take cover and trying to get home before it gets real bad down here,” Hall said.

Residents say the biggest concern was making sure their loved ones were safe during the weather.