Closures, cancellations due to weather – Wednesday, March 17

Due to the threat of severe weather in West Tennessee, the following schools and businesses will be closing early on Wednesday, March 17:

Decatur County Schools – dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

Englewood Baptist Church – activities cancelled at all campuses

Jackson-Madison County Library – closing at 4 p.m.

Jackson State Community Colleges – all campuses closing at noon, moving to remote learning