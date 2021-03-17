Jackson State to return to in-person learning in the fall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College announced its plans for the fall semester.

Jackson State plans to return to an in-person format for the fall, returning students to a face-to-face learning format.

“In-person classes offer students a more traditional face-to-face classroom experience,” said Dr. Larry Bailey, VP of Academic Affairs. “Students can interact with their professors and other students, participate in class discussions, and enjoy group activities.”

Jackson States adds that a survey showed many students used a FLEX or Zoom format for flexibility. The college says it will keep those options for students.

Altogether, students will be able to choose from an in-person, FLEX, online or Hybrid format, according to Jackson State.

“We want students to have the opportunity for a more traditional college experience again as the college prepares to return to normal operations,” said Dr. George Pimentel, JSCC President. “Safety for students, faculty, and staff will remain our number one priority as we continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of Health, and The Tennessee Board of Regents’ College System of Tennessee.”