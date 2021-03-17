James Martin “Marty” Robbins, age 73 of Paris, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.

James Martin Robbins was born February 24, 1948 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Lloyd Robbins and the late Lora Carmen Robbins.

Marty graduated from UT Knoxville with his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering; later in life he ended up going back at the same time his granddaughters were at UT for Fire Protection Engineering.

Anyone that saw him around town never saw him without his beloved, sweet Yorkie, Bella. She will be residing with Mike and Jackie. He loved his family so much, and was especially crazy about his grandchildren. His passions included Vols Football, electronics, HAM radio, antiques, classic country music and Jack Daniels whiskey.

Marty is survived by two daughters: Suzanne “Suzy” (Phillip) Baucum of Paris, TN and Sherry Lamb of Bowling Green, Ky; two grandchildren: J.T. Baucum (fiancee’ Morgan Bogard) of Memphis, TN and Shelia Lamb of Knoxville, TN; one brother, Mike (Jackie) Robbins of Paris, TN; niece, Shawna Robbins; and great nieces: Priscilla Robbins and Autumn Andrews.

Besides his parents, Marty was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Baucum on September 15, 2020.