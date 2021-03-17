LIFELINE hosts St. Patrick’s Day themed blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services made donating blood festive this St. Patrick’s Day.

LIFELINE says the need for blood donations still exists. Marketing Manager, Caitlin Roach says every donation counts.

“Giving blood is critical. There is no substitute for it. The needs don’t change no matter what is going on, so we got to have people come out and take care of the hospitals here in West Tennessee,” Roach said.

Donors during the months of March and April will be put into a drawing for a four night stay in the Smoky Mountains.