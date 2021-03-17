Funeral Service for Rickey Tyrone Marshall, age 58, will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark, TN.

Mr. Marshall died Friday, March 12, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Marshall will be Monday, March 22, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Marshall will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.