Storm shelters opening in West Tennessee
The following storm shelters in West Tennessee will be open on Wednesday, March 17 due to the threat of severe weather:
- Madison County:
- Carl Perkins Civic Center, 400 South Highland Ave., Jackson (open at 9 a.m.)
- McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport, 308 Grady Montgomery Drive, Jackson (open at 9 a.m.)
- Gibson County:
- Hawkins-Whitby FEMA Community Safe Room, 1101 Williamson Street, Milan (open at noon)
- South Gibson County High School, 1000 Hornet Drive, Medina (will open after school hours in the event of a tornado warning)
- Henderson County:
- Old First Pentecostal Church building, 175 Natchez Trace Drive, Lexington