Storm shelters opening in West Tennessee

The following storm shelters in West Tennessee will be open on Wednesday, March 17 due to the threat of severe weather:

Madison County: Carl Perkins Civic Center, 400 South Highland Ave., Jackson (open at 9 a.m.) McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport, 308 Grady Montgomery Drive, Jackson (open at 9 a.m.)

Gibson County: Hawkins-Whitby FEMA Community Safe Room, 1101 Williamson Street, Milan (open at noon) South Gibson County High School, 1000 Hornet Drive, Medina (will open after school hours in the event of a tornado warning)

Henderson County: Old First Pentecostal Church building, 175 Natchez Trace Drive, Lexington

