Storm shelters opening in West Tennessee

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following storm shelters in West Tennessee will be open on Wednesday, March 17 due to the threat of severe weather:

  • Madison County:
    • Carl Perkins Civic Center, 400 South Highland Ave., Jackson (open at 9 a.m.)
    • McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport, 308 Grady Montgomery Drive, Jackson (open at 9 a.m.)
  • Gibson County:
    • Hawkins-Whitby FEMA Community Safe Room, 1101 Williamson Street, Milan (open at noon)
    • South Gibson County High School, 1000 Hornet Drive, Medina (will open after school hours in the event of a tornado warning)
  • Henderson County:
    • Old First Pentecostal Church building, 175 Natchez Trace Drive, Lexington
Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts