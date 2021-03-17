Survey shows majority of Americans favor federal minimum wage increase

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new survey shows the majority of American employees are in favor of a $15 federal minimum wage.

Amazon and Ipsos performed the poll to get the opinions of employees who make under $15 per hour.

They wanted to see how increasing their wage would help them pay bills.

Ipsos Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Christ Jackson says the study results favored in one direction.

“Many of them struggled to afford sort of just basic household needs, such as groceries or healthcare. When we talked to them about raising their wage to $15 or more, they really tell us it would help them stand on their own feet,” Jackson said.

People that made under $15 said keeping money in the bank to pay for essentials was almost impossible.

Employees that now make $15 an hour or more say their quality of life increased significantly.