Trenton church holds food box distribution

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local church is now helping out their county each week.

First Baptist Church in Trenton is providing 1,200 food boxes once a week, totaling 4,800 boxes a month.

They held their first food distribution today at 11 a.m.

Anyone in the area could come pick up an unlimited number of boxes. Each box provides fruits and vegetables.

Pastor Fernando Bailey says many community leaders came together for this project, and he hopes the food distribution will help the church give back to their community.

“Come and get a box, come and be blessed. If you decide you want to worship with us on Sunday morning, service starts at 10:00,” Pastor Bailey said.

The church will continue to have a food distribution every Wednesday.