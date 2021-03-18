City of Jackson summer camp registrations opening in April

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks will host summer camps for 2021, according to a news release.

Summer camps will start June 1 and run through July 23 at Westwood Recreation Center and at T.R. White Sportsplex, the release says.

All registration will be online through the city’s website.

Registration for Westwood Recreation Center will begin at 8 a.m. on April 15. Registration for T.R. White will begin at 8 a.m. on April 19.

The Jackson Recreation and Parks Department will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure the health and safety of campers and staff.

For more information, call community engagement director Christi David at (731) 693-7791.