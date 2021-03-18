Department of Mental Health hosts Narcan training in West Tennessee

ALAMO, Tenn. — The public received knowledge regarding opioids on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health hosted free Narcan training at Alamo First Christian Church.

It was to give opioid information on how to save a life using Naloxone, an opioid reversal drug used in the case of an accidental or intentional overdose.

Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist, Melissa Lassiter says this is important information everyone should know.

“We know with stimulus checks coming out that we’ve had an increased use of substances and individuals having relapse or choosing to use for the first time, so we are trying to get ahead of that curve and offer services in every county in the state,” Lassiter said.

For more information on Naloxone or to get in contact with Lassiter directly, call (731) 819-7603.