Job growth high, applications low: Local economic leaders share their thoughts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson is now ranked 15th for highest in job growth in all of the United States.

Many factories throughout Jackson have a high amount of job openings, and not enough people applying.

“In our recent meetings, we are finding that nearly every manufacture in Jackson-Madison County has open positions and is looking to grow,” said Mandy White, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Jackson Chamber.

White says regardless of the pandemic, these industries continue to grow and are adding more and more positions daily.

“Last year alone, even during the pandemic, our existing industries grew by over 1,100 jobs,” White said.

She adds that there is a job available for anyone, regardless of experience.

“There are training programs for free, available through the state of Tennessee so that individuals can get that education at no cost,” White said.

Sara McClain, recruiter for Personnel Placements, says she has also noticed a decrease in those looking for employment.

“With our current situation that we’re in, employees tend to be changing employment more frequently now, [than prior to COVID-19],” McClain said.

McClain says she feels government assistance is what is making less people feel the need to get employed.

“I think that with the W2’s, stimulus checks, and unemployment benefits, some of the candidates that were available have potentially dropped out of the labor force,” McClain said.

The agency has been able to increase wages, offer sign-on bonuses, and even extend business hours, hoping to encourage more people to apply.

Senior Manager at Toyota in Jackson, Jason Bates says the factory has many jobs available and encourages people to apply.

“We currently are looking for individuals who have experience or training in machine maintenance or equipment maintenance. In addition, we’re looking for individuals who have Die maintenance experience or training,” Bates said.

Bates says the need for skilled team members continues to increase, and anyone who’d be interested should contact their recruiter as soon as possible.

McClain says at this moment her agency is willing to find someone a job on the spot.